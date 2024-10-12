Tamil Nadu train accident: Mysuru-Dharbhanga Express entering loop line was unusual says Southern Railway GM

Southern Railway Manager R.N. Singh has said that the Mysuru-Dharbhanga Express entering the loop line despite having the signals set for the main line was “unusual”.

The Mysuru-Dharbhanga Express collided with a goods train at Kavaraippettai railway station in Chennai-Gudur section on Friday (October 11, 2024) at around 8.30 p.m.

Not elaborating on the signal failure, Mr. Singh after visiting the scene of accident at Kavarapettai near Gummudipoondi in Tiruvallur district where the train rammed into the rear of a stationary goods train said that the injured passengers were moved to the nearest hospitals. A special train was arranged to transport the stranded passengers to their respective destinations.

Mr. Singh said that normal traffic in the route would be restored by Saturday evening. Both the Loco Pilot and Assistant Locopilot were safe. “The train had no stoppage at the station and signals were given for it to run through. But it was unusual that despite having the signals for the mainline, the train entered the loop line and hit the goods train from behind.”

The General Manager said that 11 of the 22-coach LHB rake train derailed in the accident. A high-level committee would inquire into the circumstances that led to the accident. “I have briefed the Railway Minister about the accident and he directed us to take steps to move passengers to their destinations,” he said.

Southern Railway announced cancellation/diversion of many trains in the route as all the four lines were closed after the accident. An Accident Relief Train with senior officials of various departments and staff was moved from Chennai to Kavarapettai for restoration works, official sources said on Saturday.

Senior officials of Central and State Government agencies reached Kavarapettai to handle the relief and rescue operations, the sources added.