The empty goods train taking the impact of the rear-end collision as well as the inbuilt safety features in the Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches played a vital role in minimising casualties in the Mysuru-Dharbhanga Bagmati Express train accident at Kavarapettai in Southern Railway’s Chennai Division on Friday (October 11, 2024) night.

The express train, speeding at about 90 kmph, was to pass through the Kavarapetti railway station via the main line for which signals were cleared. However, a suspected signal failure led the train to the loop line, where a goods train was stabled.

“Though the train, with over 1,000 passengers on board, rammed into the rear end of the goods train, only about 20 people suffered injuries, a couple of them grievously, in the accident. The train rammed into the brake van and came to a halt after several coaches derailed. Most of the impact was taken by the empty goods train rake, which minimised the casualties,” a senior official of the Southern Railway told The Hindu on Saturday (October 12, 2024).

While the circumstances that led to the accident were the same in the devastating collision involving the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express at Bahanaga Bazaar railway station near Balasore in Odisha on June 2, 2023, it resulted in the death of 290 passengers and injuries to over 900 others primarily because the train collided with a goods train that was loaded with iron ore, the official said.

CRS to examine witnesses

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Southern Circle, A.M. Chowdhary, who inspected the accident scene, would conduct a detailed inquiry. The Loco Pilot, Assistant Loco Pilot, Train Manager, Travelling Ticket Examiners, and many other railway staff have been told to attend the inquiry to be held in the headquarters on Saturday.

The data-logger in the Station Master’s room at Kavarapettai, which would have record of the live train movement, was examined by Mr. Chowdhary. He inspected the tracks, points, signal interlocking system, and other safety aspects at the railway station, Railways sources said.

Police were first responders

Besides local residents, the Tiruvallur district police led by the Superintendent of Police Srinivasa Perumal were the first to reach the accident site. The striking force personnel evacuated passengers trapped in derailed coaches, mostly air-conditioned, and even helped in removing their luggage. The police also mobilised 20 ambulances in the district and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals. The Inspector-General of Police, North Zone, Asra Garg, also visited the scene of the accident to supervise the rescue operations, police sources said.