Tamil Nadu tops in factory employment: Annual Survey of Industries 2022-23

Tamil Nadu was the top State employing highest number of persons in manufacturing, according to the results of the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) 2022-23 released by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday.

As per the ASI, 1,84,94,962 number of persons were engaged in factories across India, and Tamil Nadu accounted for 15%.

The State also has the highest number of factories accounting for 15.66% of the total 2,53,334 number of factories, the survey said.

The top five States employing highest number of persons in manufacturing were Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka contributing about 55% of total manufacturing employment, it added.

Among the major states, in terms of Gross Value Added (GVA), Maharashtra ranked first in 2022-23 followed by Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa said the ASI results were a testament to the DMK government’s relentless focus on employment generation and inclusive growth.

