ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu tops in factory employment: Annual Survey of Industries 2022-23

Published - September 30, 2024 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu was the top State employing highest number of persons in manufacturing, according to the results of the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) 2022-23 released by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the ASI, 1,84,94,962 number of persons were engaged in factories across India, and Tamil Nadu accounted for 15%.

The State also has the highest number of factories accounting for 15.66% of the total 2,53,334 number of factories, the survey said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top five States employing highest number of persons in manufacturing were Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka contributing about 55% of total manufacturing employment, it added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Among the major states, in terms of Gross Value Added (GVA), Maharashtra ranked first in 2022-23 followed by Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. 

Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa  said the ASI results were a testament to the DMK government’s relentless focus on employment generation and inclusive growth.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US