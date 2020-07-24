Tamil Nadu tops 6,000-mark for second day

CHENNAI

24 July 2020 23:48 IST

6,785 persons test positive for infection; 88 deaths recorded; 6,504 persons discharged after recovery

For the second consecutive day, Tamil Nadu reported more than 6,000 new cases of COVID-19. As another 6,785 persons tested positive on Friday and 88 persons died, the State’s tally inched closer to the two lakh-mark. The State’s recovery rate stood at 71% and mortality rate at 1.66%.

Of the 1,99,749 cases, 53,132 persons are still under treatment. A total of 6,504 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total number to 1,43,297. The State’s toll rose to 3,320.

Apart from Chennai, 18 districts accounted for over 100 new COVID-19 cases each. Chennai led the table with 1,299 cases, while Virudhunagar recorded 423. Chengalpattu witnessed a surge in cases as 419 persons tested positive.

Among the other northern districts, Tiruvallur recorded 378 cases, Kancheepuram 349, Ranipet 222, Kallakurichi 179, Vellore 174, Villupuram 164 and Tiruvannamalai 134.

In the southern part of the State, Madurai recorded 326 cases, while the surge continued in Thoothukudi with 308 testing positive. Kanniyakumari had 266 cases, while Theni and Tirunelveli had 234 and 170 cases respectively.

Among other districts, a total of 217 persons tested positive in Tiruchi, while Coimbatore saw 189 cases. Thanjavur had 186 cases and Salem 121. A total of 56 returnees tested positive for COVID-19.

With this, Chennai’s tally stands at 92,206, while Chengalpattu accounts for a total of 11,308 cases and Tiruvallur 11,008.

Children infected

The number of children who tested positive in the State crossed 10,000. A total of 10,006 children aged below 12 and 24,748 persons aged over 60 have tested positive till now.

The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours stood at 65,150. Till date, a total of 22,23,019 samples have been tested in the State. A total of 21,38,704 individuals have been tested till now.

Of the 88 deaths, 22 persons died in Chennai, 10 in Madurai, six in Virudhunagar, five each in Kanniyakumari and Tiruvallur, and four each in Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram and Tirunelveli. As of date, a total of 1,969 persons have succumbed to the infection in Chennai, 218 in Chengalpattu, and 193 each in Madurai and Tiruvallur.

According to a bulletin issued by the Health Department, a 37-year-old man with obesity was admitted to a private hospital with complaints of fever for four days, cough for three days and difficulty in breathing for two days on July 19. He died on July 22 due to COVID-19 and type-I respiratory failure.

A 62-year-old man from Chengalpattu was admitted to a private hospital with complaints of fever, cough, difficulty in breathing for four days and decreased sense of taste and smell for four days on July 22. He died on July 24 due to septic shock with multi-organ failure and COVID-19.

3 nonagenarians dead

Three nonagenarians succumbed to the infection. This included a 96-year-old woman from Chennai who was admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on July 20. She died on July 24 due to viral pneumonia, respiratory failure and COVID-19.

Another private laboratory — Laboratory Services of Harshitha Hospital Pvt. Ltd., Madurai — has been approved for COVID-19 testing. There are now a total of 114 testing facilities — 58 in the government sector and 56 in the private — in the State.