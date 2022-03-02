Tamil Nadu top news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on March 02, 2022.

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today.

1. Newly elected councillors of urban local bodies to take oath today.

2. National Highways Authority of India to build four Vehicle Underpass with service road at four locations along the Tiruchi-Karur, Tiruchi-Madurai and Tiruchi-Dindigul national highways at a cost of nearly ₹100 crore to curb fatal accidents.

3. An ailing elephant in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve was shifted to a kraal late on Tuesday. An expert team from TANUVAS will examine the animal today.

4. Australia High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell AO will announce a partnership with Pitchandikulam Trust in Chennai. 4. The higher education secretary has asked the Director of Collegiate Education to send a proposal for regularising excess teaching staff of Annamalai University.

5. The Tamil Nadu government’s existing three restrictions against public gathering in social, cultural and political congregations, against allowing more than 200 people in weddings and against allowing 100 persons in funerals to contain the spread of COVID-19, are set to end today. The State government is expected to take a decision today on whether to continue them.

6. PMK will release a shadow budget.

