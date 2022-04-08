Top Tamil Nadu news developments of the day

A view of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Session on April 7, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangment

April 08, 2022 09:37 IST

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on April 8, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Demand for Grants for Food and Cooperation Departments to be presented today during the Assembly proceedings.

2. BJP is set to take out a protest against the hike in property tax.

3. Madurai Bench of the High Court will hear the bail plea of Raghu Ganesh, one of the accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case

4. Chairperson of Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women to conduct review meeting in Tiruppur

5. Madurai Bench of the High Court to pronounce orders on the anticipatory bail petitions filed by nine Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath funtionaries. They had staged protests in Madurai and Ramanathapuram districts condemning the judgment delivered by the Karnataka High Court in the Hijab case.

