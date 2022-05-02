Top news developments from Tamil Nadu today

Tamil Nadu Bureau May 02, 2022 09:33 IST

K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran. File. | Photo Credit: Moorthy G

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today

1. Ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to identify land for Arasu Cements factory in Virudhunagar district. 2. Five more Sri Lankan refugees arrive at Rameswaram. 3. First Aid Centre to be opened at Arulmigu Samayapuram Mariamman Temple. 4. Tiruppur District Police have arrested a man on charges of sexually assaulting three minor girls near Avinashi. 5. Three arrested by Elephant Gate Police, Chennai, for smuggling ganja which was concealed in a secret chamber of a car. Read more news on Tamil Nadu here.



