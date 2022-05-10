Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today
1. Rains lashes Chennai and surrounding areas
2. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to reply to the debate on demand for Grants for Home Department during Assembly proceedings today
3. BJP State president K. Annamalai in Madurai city, to address State EC meeting
4. Corporation council meeting to be held in Madurai
5. Madurai Bench of the High Court quashes FIR against two TANGEDCO employees from Virudhunagar district after compensation was paid to kin of two people who died due to electrocution. A case was booked against them after an electricity line over an agricultural land got severed.
