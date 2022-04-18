Top Tamil Nadu news developments of the day

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on April 18, 2022

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on April 18, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Demand for Grants for Revenue and Disaster Management Department to be presented during Assembly session today.

2. Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi to confer degrees at the 84th convocation of Annamalai University.

3. The committee investigating elephant deaths will conduct a meeting with farmers and stakeholders at Tamil Nadu Forest Academy in Coimbatore.

4. Jallikattu to take place at Keeripatti in Tiruchi district and Sevugampatti in Pudukottai district.

5. Former Chief Minister Palaniswami to inaugurate a statue of ex-AIADMK MLA Pappa Sundaram on his first death anniversary at Kumaramangalam village in Karur district.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here