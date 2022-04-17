Top Tamil Nadu news developments of the day

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on April 17, 2022

Huge turnout at the Vaigai River to witness the event of Lord Kallazhagar entering the river, on the occasion of Chithirai Festival in Madurai. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

1. Hindu outfits are demanding a probe into yesterday’s stampede, and asking that a high level committee should be formed

2. Lord Kallazhagar in Madurai city, Dasavatharam to be performed tonight at RR Mandapam.

3. Opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami to offer tributes on Dheeran Chinnamalai memorial day.

4. Tamil Nadu based startup to monitor cognitive analysis of school students. Around hundred government schools to be monitored in the first phase.

5. Tourism Minister will visit various spots in Coimbatore city today.

6. Carcass of a female elephant, which was found dead in Pollachi forest range on Saturday, to be autopsied.

7. Jallikattu to take place at Mullankurichi village in Pudukottai district.

