Top news developments in Tamil Nadu today

April 15, 2022 09:32 IST

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on April 15, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Cloth merchants to shut shops for a day in view of increase in yarn prices in Erode.

2. Madurai Bench of the High Court has granted a stay against the proposal to construct a library on a land earmarked for a park in Madurai.

3. Thirutherottam to be held as part of Chithirai festival along the Masi streets in Madurai

4. N. Rajendran, traditional veena artisan from Thanjavur, has won the State award for craftsmanship

5. Tangedco has issued an order not to shutdown power in any parts of the Chennai city until May 10. The senior management has taken disciplinary action against the officials of Vellore for failing to follow the directions.

