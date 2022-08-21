Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on August 21, 2022

Tamil Nadu Bureau
August 21, 2022 09:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Recruitment through the Agnipath scheme for 16 districts in Tamil Nadu begins today in Kanniyakumari. Image for representation. | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Recruitment through the Agnipath scheme for 16 districts in Tamil Nadu begins in Kanniyakumari.

2. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian is inspecting the COVID-19 vaccination camps in Dharmapuri and is expected to address the media.

3. Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss will conclude on Sunday his three-day walkathon urging to implement the Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme in Dharmapuri district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

4. The Tambaram police commissionerate during a routine vehicle check operation apprehend seven history sheeters and seize Ganja in Chennai.

5. Parambikulam Aliyar Project protection movement carry out a rally in Tiruppur against drawing water to Oddanchatram.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
defence
health
Chennai

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app