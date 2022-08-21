Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on August 21, 2022
Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
1. Recruitment through the Agnipath scheme for 16 districts in Tamil Nadu begins in Kanniyakumari.
2. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian is inspecting the COVID-19 vaccination camps in Dharmapuri and is expected to address the media.
3. Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss will conclude on Sunday his three-day walkathon urging to implement the Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme in Dharmapuri district.
4. The Tambaram police commissionerate during a routine vehicle check operation apprehend seven history sheeters and seize Ganja in Chennai.
5. Parambikulam Aliyar Project protection movement carry out a rally in Tiruppur against drawing water to Oddanchatram.
