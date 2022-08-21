Tamil Nadu

Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Recruitment through the Agnipath scheme for 16 districts in Tamil Nadu begins today in Kanniyakumari. Image for representation.

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Recruitment through the Agnipath scheme for 16 districts in Tamil Nadu begins in Kanniyakumari.

2. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian is inspecting the COVID-19 vaccination camps in Dharmapuri and is expected to address the media.

3. Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss will conclude on Sunday his three-day walkathon urging to implement the Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme in Dharmapuri district.

4. The Tambaram police commissionerate during a routine vehicle check operation apprehend seven history sheeters and seize Ganja in Chennai.

5. Parambikulam Aliyar Project protection movement carry out a rally in Tiruppur against drawing water to Oddanchatram.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.


