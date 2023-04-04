April 04, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

1. TN opposes Centre’s move to auction lignite block in Cauvery delta region

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi insisting to exclude the Cauvery delta areas from the bidding process for coal, to protect the welfare of the farmers in the Delta region of the State.

Meanwhile, farmers organisations in Cauvery delta opposed the Centre’s move to auction Vadaseri Lignite Block in Thanjavur district.

In a related development, Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udayanidhi Stalin who addressed journalists in Tiruvarur, said the move by the Union Ministry of Coal will not be allowed by the State government and the Chief Minister would make a statement on this issue, in the Assembly tomorrow (April 5).

2. Allegations of sexual harassment at Kalakshetra | Hari Padman suspended; ICC reconstituted

The Board of Kalakshetra foundation announced that a three-member independent inquiry committee has been constituted to look into the allegations that have surfaced on campus. Justice (Retd.) K. Kannan, Letika Saran, Former DGP, Tamil Nadu, and Shobha Varthaman will be a part of this committee.

The Board also said Hari Padman, Assistant Professor, had been placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry, and the services of repertory artists Sanjith Lal, Sai Krishnan and Sreenath been dispensed with.

The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the Institution has also been reconstituted, the Board announced. Hours after the announcement, advocate B.S. Ajeetha who was serving as a member of the ICC for the last four years has resigned from the post, stating she was “disturbed” by the response of the administration to the sexual harassment complaints.

3. Tourists not allowed in Theppakadu Elephant Camp from April 6 to 9

In view of the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), all rest houses, guest houses and restaurants are to be closed down in Theppakadu from April 6 to April 9.

According to police sources, an interaction between him and the stars of Oscar-winning documentary, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ – mahout Bomman and his wife, Bellie, is being planned.

4. AIADMK executive meeting cancelled

A meeting of the AIADMK’s executive scheduled on Friday, April 7, has been cancelled, according to a press release from the party. Though the release has not stated any reason, the party’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami is said to have private commitments on that day.

The meeting would have been the first meeting of the party’s executive after Edappadi K. Palaniswami after he assumed charge as its general secretary on March 28.