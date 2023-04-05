April 05, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

1. CM Stalin says no to lignite blocks in State

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, while responding to a special call attention motion, declared in the Legislative Assembly that the State government and especially he, who “hailed from the Delta region”, would, under no circumstances, allow any project that would affect the farmers in that region.

While the Opposition MLAs expressed surprise as to how the State government was unaware of the auction earlier, AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami urged DMK MPs to raise in Parliament the issue of auction of three lignite blocks in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K. Annamalai called on Union Minister for Coal and Mines Prahlad Joshi and submitted a representation requesting to remove the three lignite blocks ( East of Sethiathope, Michaelpatti, Vadaseri) from the coal auction tender in the Delta region.

2. Five youths drown in temple tank during ‘theerthavari’

Five young priests, aged between 18 to 23 years, drowned at Dharmalingeshwarar temple tank in Moovarasampet, a suburb in south Chennai, this morning when they were performing rituals as part of theerthavari festival .

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister T.M. Anbarasan who visited the spot said prior police permission was not obtained to conduct the event.

Later in the day, Chief Minister Mr. Stalin who condoled the deaths, announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh to each of the bereaved families.

3. Ambasamudram custodial torture | 3 police inspectors placed in vacancy reserve

A week after allegation of custodial torture by suspended IPS officer Balveer Singh came to light in Ambasamudram of Tirunelveli district, inspectors S. Chandramohan of Ambasamudram, B. Rajakumari of Kallidaikurichi and A. Perumal of Vickramasingapuram police stations have been placed in vacancy reserve.

Further, the Ambasamudram Sub-Division SB-CID sub inspector N. Sakthi Natarajan and SB-CID constable of Ambasamudram M. Santhanakumar and additional SB-CID constable V. Manikandan have also been put in vacancy reserve.

This action has been reportedly taken as the three Inspectors reportedly failed to stop the the IPS officer from torturing the suspects and did not alert their higher-ups about it.

4. Three held for biting off a snake’s head

Three persons, aged 21 and 33 years, were arrested by the forest department officials near Arakkonam town in Ranipet district for hurting and killing Asiatic water snake earlier last month. A video of the incident which they had taken, went viral on social media recently.

On March 10, forest officials said one of the men caught the reptile from a pond nearby. Holding it tightly at its head, he then removed the head of the non-venomous snake by biting with his mouth. The entire act was shot by his friend in a video.