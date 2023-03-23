March 23, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

1. T.N. Assembly readopts Bill banning online gambling

Five months after it was originally adopted, the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, 2022 was readopted in the Legislative Assembly, as it was returned Governor R.N. Ravi a fortnight ago. This is the second time the State Assembly has re-adopted a Bill returned by the Governor.

The Bill that was moved by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was tabled again in the House, as he recalled Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur’s explanation in the Parliament that States were empowered by the Constitution to enact laws banning online gambling.

Opposing the Bill, BJP floor leader Nainar Nagenthran suggested the State to constitute another committee to come up with recommendations. After having supported the Bill, AIADMK MLAs led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami staged a walkout when his rival O. Panneerselvam who heads a splinter group of just four MLAs was allowed to speak on the Bill.

Meanwhile, in Puducherry, the Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan announced in the Assembly that the government had prepared a Draft Bill to ban online rummy games in the Union Territory, to be sent to the Centre for approval.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Acid attack on estranged wife in Coimbatore; husband held

A 40-year-old man who is a resident of Kannampalayam in Coimbatore district flung acid on his estranged 35-year-old wife as she was sitting in the waiting hall of the First Judicial Magistrate Court this morning, when she had arrived to appear for trial in a theft case.

Investigations by the police revealed that the wife left her house a week ago and was living with another man with whom she got acquainted through social media. The husband, a lorry driver, who was on the lookout for her learnt about his wife’s court appearance.

Arriving at the court complex with acid in a water bottle, he threw the corrosive substance on her, causing 80% burn injuries. He was nabbed by the police and advocates when he tried to flee. Notably, only a month ago, a murdered case accused was hacked to death near the court complex by an armed gang..

3. 12 fishers from Pudukottai held by Lankan Navy

Twelve fishermen of Pudukottai district, including six from Jegathapattinam and six from Kottaipattinam coastal villages were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on the charge of trespassing while fishing near Neduntheevu, early this morning. They were later taken to Kankesanthurai naval base for inquiry. Two boats were also seized.

This comes over 10 days after 16 fishermen from Pudukottai and Nagapattinam districts were arrested by the Lankan Navy on March 12.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in the release of the 28 Tamil Nadu fishermen.

4. Krishnagiri murder case | Two more surrender; CM replies in Assembly

In connection with the recent murder of a 26-year-old newly-wed man in Krishnagiri district by an armed gang, two youths, aged 20 and 21, surrendered before Judicial Magistrate Court IV in the Salem District Combined Court Complex. They were then remanded for 15 days.

Earlier, the 41-year-old father-in-law of the murdered man had surrendered before the Krishnagiri district additional mahila court on the same evening after stabbing him to death with a knife. The victim was allegedly killed for marrying despite family opposition.

Meanwhile, responding to the attention calling motion moved by the Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Chief Minister Stalin said in the Assembly that the State government was taking steps to prevent murders.

5. 11 inmates of observation, shelter homes in Cuddalore escape

Six juveniles escaped from the Government Observation Home at Kondur in Cuddalore district last night. While two of them were traced by the police at the Kammiyanpettai bypass road, the rest continue to be missing.

In a separate incident, five former inmates of Anbu Jothi Ashram at Kundalapuliyur in Villupuram district who were rescued and shifted to a government-recognised shelter home at Pudupalayam in Cuddalore district escaped from the facility early this morning. This is the second such incident in a month’s time in the same home where four inmates escaped last month.