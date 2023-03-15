March 15, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

1. Supporters of DMK MP Tiruchi Siva and Minister K.N. Nehru clash

Indicating an infighting between DMK senior leaders at Tiruchi, a clash erupted between the supporters of Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi N. Siva and Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru.

The incident occurred this morning when supporters of the MP waved black flags as the convoy of the Minister crossed the MP’s residence, as the MP was not invited to a government function during which a badminton court was being inaugurated by the Minister. Minutes after the function, the supporters of Mr. Nehru, in retaliation, hurled stones and vandalised the car of Mr. Siva that was parked in the portico of his house.

Men from both the factions were booked by the police. The DMK general secretary Durai Murugan, in his statement, announced the temporary suspension of four functionaries — Kajamalai Vijay, Muthu Selvam, DuraiRaj and Ramadas — from the party’s primary membership, as a disciplinary action over the incident.

The Leader of Opposition and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, citing the clash, took to Twitter to raise the doubt if law and order was in the hands of rowdies and asked about the response of Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin.

2. SHRC takes up instances of cops firing at accused men

The State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of news reports on recent incidents of Tamil Nadu police opening fire at men accused of crimes in Thanjavur, Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Thoothukudi in the past one month.

Following an inquiry, a detailed report is to be submitted within six weeks.

3. CM Stalin felicitates ‘Elephant Whisperer’ couple Bomman, Bellie

The tribal couple Bomman and Bellie who were featured in the Oscar-winning Indian documentaryThe Elephant Whisperers, were felicitated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai. Mr. Stalin presented them with a cheque of ₹1 lakh each.

The CM has also ordered payment of ₹1 lakh each to all the 91 mahouts and cavadis at the Mudumalai and Anamalai elephant camps in Tamil Nadu. Further, an assistance of ₹9.10 crore is to be given for the construction of houses for the mahouts and cavadis.

The Tamil Nadu government also announced setting up of a new elephant camp at Sadivyal in Coimbatore district at a cost of ₹8 crore. Further, a sum of ₹5 crore has been sanctioned towards improvement of the Kozhikamuthi Elephant Camp at Anaimalai Tiger Reserve.