March 26, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

1. Renew party membership and hold intra-party polls in AIADMK: Panneerselvam

The expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam who addressed journalists at Kuthalam in Mayiladuthurai district want the election for the post of AIADMK’s general secretary to be conducted only after the renewal of membership of party cadres and subsequent intra-party elections.

“Earlier, even an ordinary cadre could contest for the top post. But the party bylaws have been changed now, by which, 10 district secretaries each had to propose and second the name of the candidates contesting for the post. I am against this amendment,” he added.

2. Kancheeepuram cracker factory blast | Two more die

Pushing up the death toll in the fire accident that took place at a cracker factory in Valathottam of Kancheepuram district four days ago on March 22, two more men succumbed to burn injuries at Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

The victims have been identified as Gajendran (50) and Jagadesh (35). Both of them had sustained more than 80% burn injuries.

The blast at the firecracker manufacturing unit has thus resulted in the death of 11 persons with one body remaining unidentified.

3. Rahul Gandhi disqualification | Congress holds Satyagraha across T.N.

In protest against the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament following a two-year jail sentence in a criminal defamation case, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) organised day-long Satyagraha across the State, in front of Gandhi statues at every district headquarters.

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri took part in the protest at Chidambaram in Cuddalore district.