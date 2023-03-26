HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

March 26, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
O. Panneerselvam. File

O. Panneerselvam. File | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

1. Renew party membership and hold intra-party polls in AIADMK: Panneerselvam

The expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam who addressed journalists at Kuthalam in Mayiladuthurai district want the election for the post of AIADMK’s general secretary to be conducted only after the renewal of membership of party cadres and subsequent intra-party elections.

“Earlier, even an ordinary cadre could contest for the top post. But the party bylaws have been changed now, by which, 10 district secretaries each had to propose and second the name of the candidates contesting for the post. I am against this amendment,” he added.

2. Kancheeepuram cracker factory blast | Two more die

Pushing up the death toll in the fire accident that took place at a cracker factory in Valathottam of Kancheepuram district four days ago on March 22, two more men succumbed to burn injuries at Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

The victims have been identified as Gajendran (50) and Jagadesh (35). Both of them had sustained more than 80% burn injuries.

The blast at the firecracker manufacturing unit has thus resulted in the death of 11 persons with one body remaining unidentified. 

3. Rahul Gandhi disqualification | Congress holds Satyagraha across T.N.

In protest against the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament following a two-year jail sentence in a criminal defamation case, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) organised day-long Satyagraha across the State, in front of Gandhi statues at every district headquarters.

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri took part in the protest at Chidambaram in Cuddalore district.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Madurai / Chennai / Tiruchi / Coimbatore

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.