March 24, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

1. Bill banning online gambling sent to Governor again

A day after the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, 2022 was re-adopted by Legislative Assembly (which is the second time in the history of the Assembly), the Bill has been sent to Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi for the second time.

The Bill which was first adopted in the Assembly last year on October 19, was tabled again in the House after Mr. Ravi returned it on March 6 saying it was ultra vires of the Constitution. Interestingly, yesterday, Mr. Ravi had called on Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah at New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai who addressed journalists at Madurai airport this morning raised suspicion over the State Ministers’ intentions in not making the changes suggested by the Governor, in the Bill, before it was returned.

2. T.N. Disaster Management Plan, Policy released

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Plan, 2023 was released by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during an event at the Secretariat in Chennai. The plan lists out action plans to be undertaken in case of various natural and human-made disasters. The CM also released the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Policy, 2023.

The Plan lists out elaborate action plans to deal with disasters such as earthquake, cyclone, tsunami, flood, urban flood, industrial and chemical disasters, biological and public health emergency, nuclear and radiological disasters and fire.

3. Mechanism to be put in place to monitor long-term absentees: School Education Minister

The Tamil Nadu government will put in place a mechanism from the upcoming academic year to identify long-term absentees among school students and to prevent them from dropping out, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi informed the State Legislative Assembly.

Responding to a special call attention motion moved by a few legislators in the House, Mr. Poyyamozhi said if students are absent for more than four weeks, they would be considered as potential dropouts,” the Minister added.

As for the absence of over 49,000 students in language paper in Class XII Board examination this academic year, he said those who were to appear this year included the Class X students, who were declared all pass during 2020-21 due to COVID-19.

4. Parties in Secular Progressive Alliance condemn disqualification of Rahul Gandhi

The disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Wayanad MP, before he could go for an appeal against the Surat court order issued yesterday, is a death knell for democracy, said DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in his statement.

“The metamorphosis of BJP’s vindictive politics into autocracy is happening at an alarming pace. If one goes by history, it is very clear what is in store for such autocrats,” he charged.

Further, leaders of parties including CPI(M), MDMK in the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), in which Congress is a part of, strongly condemned the move.

5. Road named after late singer T.M. Soundararajan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiled the name board of a road in Chennai, which has been named after late Tamil playback singer T.M. Soundararajan to mark his birth centenary.

The West Circular Road at Mandaveli on which the late playback singer’s residence was located has been named after him.