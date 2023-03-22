March 22, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST

1. Kancheepuram firecracker unit blast | Eight killed, owner arrested

At least eight persons were killed and more than 10 others were injured in a fire accident at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kuruvimalai village of Kancheepuram district.

An explosion occurred at the licensed unit around noon, while nearly 25 labourers were at work. The injured persons have been admitted to various hospitals. Tamil Nadu Minister for Rural Industries T.M. Anbarasan who visited the injured at the hospital in Kancheepuram. The owner of the unit, Narendran, an AIADMK functionary was arrested by the police.

Reacting to the incident, BJP leader K. Annamalai said the cracker units should provide adequate training to workers to prevent such accidents. Extending condolences, AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami sought the State to provide adequate relief to the victims’ families.

2. AIADMK leadership case | Madras HC reserves order

After a hearing on applications filed by former Chief Minister and expelled AIAIDMK leader O. Panneerselvam and his aides P.H. Manoj Pandian, R. Vaithilingam and J.C.D. Prabhakar to injunct AIADMK from giving effect to July 11 general council resolutions, the Madras High Court has reserved orders.

3. Admin of Twitter handle arrested for posting meme mocking DMK government

The Cyber Crime Police arrested Pradeep, the admin of a Twitter account named ‘@voiceofsavukku’ for tweeting a video meme that ridiculed the ruling DMK government on selection of eligible beneficiaries for the scheme in which women family heads are to receive monthly honorarium of ₹1,000 starting September 15.

Slamming the State government, BJP leader K. Annamalai tweeted, “The @arivalayam govt is rattled by the slightest criticism & has displayed its dictatorial behaviour by arresting a person for a social media post. If posting a Troll video deserves an arrest, the entire DMK IT wing should be behind bars as it is their full-time profession. Surprisingly, @tnpoliceoffl has arrested @voiceofsavukku at the behest of DMK despite knowing that the offence (if any) doesn’t deserve it.”

4. Robbery bid at Tirupattur ATM foiled

An alert police patrol team foiled an attempt to rob an unmanned ATM of a private bank (India One bank) at Vellakuttai village near Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur this morning.

A police team that was on its night patrol in a bike heard noise of an ATM locker being broken in the village. When the policemen rushed to the facility, a man who is said to be in his early 30s, dropped his crowbar inside the ATM and fled the spot.

The CCTV camera and the lock inside the ATM cabin were damaged. However, the ATM cash locker remained intact with the available cash of ₹4.25 lakh.