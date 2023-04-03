April 03, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

1. Allegations of sexual misconduct at Kalakshetra | Hari Padman arrested

Three days after he was booked on the charge of sexual harassment, Hari Padman, an assistant professor of Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts operating under the Kalakshetra Foundation was arrested by Chennai city police. He had gone absconding after the case was registered on March 31.

He was nabbed at Chennai after he returned from Hyderabad. Hari Padman is one of the four people who have been accused of sexual harassment at the institution.

2. AIAIDMK leadership case | Final hearing on appeals on April 20, 21

The Madras High Court is to take up for final hearing, on April 20 and 21, appeals preferred by AIADMK expelled leader O. Panneerselvam and three others, against a single judge’s March 28 order refusing to interfere with the party’s July 11, 2022 general council resolutions and the party’s subsequent general secretary election.

Justices R. Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq refused to grant any kind of interim relief to the appellants till then, on the ground that it might cause unnecessary confusion.

3. Only BJP’s national leadership can decide on alliance: EPS

A day after BJP state president K. Annamalai came up with his interpretation of Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments on the party’s alliance partners in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who addressed journalists at Salem, said BJP’s national leadership alone could take a decision on the alliance and not its state leaders.

Responding to BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran’s comment that Mr. Palaniswami invited him to re-join AIADMK, Mr. Palaniswami said not only Mr. Nainar Nagendran but all leaders who had quit the Dravidian party should join AIADMK again. However, his call did not apply to a “few leaders,” he pointed out.