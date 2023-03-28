March 28, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

1. EPS made AIADMK general secretary after green signal from Madras HC

Moments after the Madras High Court cleared the decks for Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who served as the interim general secretary of AIADMK for the past eight months, he was declared elected unopposed as the party’s general secretary.

At the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai, party election commissioners Pollachi V. Jayaraman and Natham R. Viswanathan handed over the letter of appointment to Mr. Palaniswami who is the party’s sixth general secretary.

The declaration came minutes after the Madras High Court, ruling in his favour, dismissed the applications of his rival O. Panneerselvam and his supporters, against the July 11 general council resolutions and the party’s general secretary election.

After taking charge, Mr. Palaniswami visited the memorials of the party founder M.G. Ramachandran, and former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. In his first statement undersigned as AIADMK’s general secretary, he announced that the party membership enrolment drive would be launched on April 5.

2. Ambasamudram custodial torture | SHRC orders probe

Taking cognizance of a report published in The Hindu alleging custodial torture of suspects through extracting their teeth using cutting pliers by IPS officer Balveer Singh at Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered an investigation.

The SHRC has directed the Inspector-General of Police/Director, Investigation Wing, to submit a detailed report within six weeks.

A day after the video statements of three of the affected men went viral on social media, Mr. Singh was placed under ‘vacancy reserve’ yesterday, pending an inquiry.

3. AIADMK functionary murder | Five including schoolboy held

Five persons including a class 12 student were arrested by Sembium police this morning, in connection with the murder of a 48-year-old AIADMK functionary, Ilango, who was a resident of Vyasarpadi, late last night.

Police investigation revealed that a 19-year-old key suspect and his friends were beaten up by Ilango two years ago when they were dancing at a musical programme held in their locality.

Having been mocked over the incident, the youth who was too young to defend himself back then, held a grudge and hatched a plan to stab Ilango, with the help of his associates.

4. Eight more Sri Lankan Tamils reach Dhanushkodi shores; count touches 233

Hit by the severe economic crisis in Sri Lanka, eight persons including four children from Killinochi in the island nation reached Dhanushkodi islet early this morning.

According to police sources, a 47-year-old man among them had worked as a driver in LTTE during the civil war. They were all later lodged at the Mandapam Rehabilitation Centre for Sri Lankan Tamils.

With their arrival, the total count of Sri Lankan Tamils who fled their country due to the economic crisis and took refuge in Tamil Nadu rose to 233 including an elderly woman who died during treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.