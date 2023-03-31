March 31, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

1. Kalakshetra sexual harassment allegations | CM assures action; SCW conducts inquiry

Responding to a special call attention motion moved in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly over charges of sexual harassment of students of Kalakshetra Foundation in Chennai, that is under the control of the Union Culture Ministry, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin assured of appropriate legal action, if charges were confirmed, in the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women’s chairperson, A.S. Kumari, conducted a five-hour-long enquiry with the protesting students at the auditorium of the Kalakshetra Foundation. Later, she told journalists that action would be initiated based on the report submitted to the State government.

Earlier in the day, students of the Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts, Kalakshetra Foundation, wrote to the Secretary of Ministry of Culture stating that the current and former students had faced several years of sexual and verbal harassment by Assistant Professor Hari Padman, and Repertory Artists Sanjit Lal, Sai Krishnan, and Sreenath.

2. Government school students to undergo sessions on combating misinformation: Minister

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi who addressed at the Legislative Assembly announced that weekly awareness sessions would be conducted in all government schools, in the beginning of academic year, to identify hate news and misinformation.

He further said children of migrant workers are to be taught Tamil language.

3. Masks mandatory at all government hospitals from tomorrow

In the wake of a steady rise in coronavirus infections, the Tamil Nadu Health department has made wearing of masks compulsory in all government hospitals in Tamil Nadu starting tomorrow (April 1).

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, while addressing journalists at Chennai said all patients: outpatients and in-patients, visitors, doctors, nurses and other health-related staff in over 11,300 government health facilities will have to mandatorily wear masks.

4. Ambasamudram custodial torture | Victims appear before SHRC

Five of the victims who had alleged custodial torture by the suspended IPS officer Balveer Singh at Kallidaikurichi police station recently, appeared before the State Human Rights Commission at Chennai.

The former Assistant Superintendent of Police in Ambasamudram sub-division is to appear before the Commission on Monday (April 3).

5. AIADMK case | Party contemplates legal action against Speaker

The AIADMK told the Madras High Court that it was contemplating on filing a case, since the Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has so far not taken any call on the party’s request to not consider O. Panneerselvam and other expelled leaders as members of the AIADMK legislature party.