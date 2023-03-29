ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

March 29, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

The Hindu Bureau

IPS officer Balveer Singh. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

1. Ambasamudram custodial torture | IPS officer suspended; alleged victim denies assault

Responding to a special call attention motion, moved by legislators from various parties, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced in the Legislative Assembly that Balveer Singh, the former Assistant Superintendent of Police of Ambasamudram sub-division in Tirunelveli district, has been suspended, after he was recently accused of custodial torture and placed in vacancy reserve since.

Meanwhile, in a volte-face, one of the custodial torture victims, who initially alleged that ASP, Ambasamudram, Balveer Singh had damaged his teeth, has denied it.

Appearing before Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector who is inquiring the allegations levelled against Mr. Balveer Singh, to record his statement, Surya, 28, of Zamin Singampatti maintained that he lost his teeth as he fell down accidentally. Further, he denied being in police custody.

2. Vengaivayal water tank issue | Madras HC appoints one-man commission

The Madras High Court appointed a one-man commission led by its retired judge M. Sathyanarayanan to probe the incident of human faeces found in an overhead tank that supplied water to Scheduled Caste residents of Vengaivayal in Pudukkottai district in December last year.

The Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the interim orders on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition that insisted on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

The judges called for a report from the Commission as expeditiously as possible. Further hearing on the PIL petition was adjourned by two months to await the Commission’s report.

3. Anbu Jothi Ashram case | Madras HC seeks report

Wondering why the CB-CID has not been able to collect any worthwhile material to prove charges of human trafficking and so on against Villupuram Anbu Jothi ashram, the Madras High Court directed the investigation agency to file a report on the probe conducted so far.

