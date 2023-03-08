March 08, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

1. AIAIDMK reacts sharply to Annamalai’s statement

Indicating the widening rift between the BJP and the AIADMK, D. Jayakumar, the organisation secretary of AIADMK, who addressed journalists at Chennai, took strong exception to Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai’s statement (at Madurai yesterday) equating himself with the late AIADMK supremo J. Jayalalithaa.

Taking a dig at Annamalai, AIADMK Spokesperson and IT wing zonal secretary - Chennai, Kovai Sathyan tweeted, “As far as BJP TN head is concerned the role is as good as a branch manager of a corporate operating pan India.”

2. Six Sri Lankan refugees held for bid to flee to New Zealand

The Q- Branch CID of Tamil Nadu Police, late last night, foiled an alleged bid by six Sri Lankan refugees from camps in Thoothukudi, Vellore and Krishnagiri districts to flee to New Zealand, from Velankanni in Nagapattinam district.

The refugees who had planned to purchase a boat from Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai district were arrested at the lodge in Velankanni where they had stayed for the past three days. A sum of nearly ₹16,92,951 in cash was seized from them.

Police suspect the involvement of a few more persons in the attempt to flee.

3. Oil spill in Nagapattinam | State to decide on pipeline removal

The State Government would take a call on the fishermen’s demand to remove the undersea oil pipelines owned by the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) from Pattinamcherry off the Nagapattinam coast, said Environment Minister Siva. V. Meyyanathan, after visiting the coastal hamlet.

The Minister who took stock of the oil spill in the sea said three scientists from the Environment Department and officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board had already visited the spot to study the environmental impact.

Samples of the seawater along the coast of Nagapattinam near Pattinamcherry had been collected and had been sent to a laboratory for analysis, told Mr. Meyyanathan, adding that the government would serve a show cause notice to the CPCL.

Earlier yesterday, Edappadi K. Palaniswami had issued a statement mentioning that none of the Ministers made a field visit to assess the impact following the oil spill on March 2.

4. Kallakurichi girl student suicide | CB-CID completes probe

The CB-CID told the Madras High Court that it has completed the investigation into the death of a Class XII girl inside a private school building at Kaniyamoor in Kallakurichi district on July 13 last year and that the final report will be filed within two weeks.

The court was further informed that the CB-CID sleuths have also received the forensic analysis report of the girl’s mobile phone which could be obtained from her mother only after repeated court directions due to her reluctance to part with the gadget.

Notably, seven months after the probe was transferred to Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID), the mother of the deceased student, on February 22, approached the Madras High Court for constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a retired High Court judge, claiming that she had no faith in the ongoing investigation by the CB-CID.