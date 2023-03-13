March 13, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST

1. Documentary on Tamil Nadu’s tribal couple bags Oscars

The Indian documentary —The Elephant Whisperers — that depicts an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants and their caretakers — Bellie and Bomman — at Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in the Nilgiris district bagged the Best Documentary Short Award during the 95th Academy Awards. It became the first Indian production to win under the category.

Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the Netflix documentary competed alongside four other films in the category.

2. Class 12 Board exams begin in T.N., Puducherry

Nearly 8.5 lakh students from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry appeared for Class 12 Board examinations that commenced today. After a gap of two years owing to COVID-19 pandemic, the examinations are to cover the full syllabus as the students attended physical classes throughout this academic year. The exams are to conclude on April 3.

Meanwhile, the exams for class 11 students will begin on March 14 and end on April 5. For class 10 students, the public exams will begin on April 6 and end on April 20.

3. Woman pours acid on daughter-in-law

A 55-year-old woman, identified as K. Andal who allegedly poured toilet-cleaning acid on her daughter-in-law, at their house at Vriddhachalam in Cuddalore district was arrested by the police.

The victim identified as M. Krithika, 26, sustained injuries on her face and body and has been admitted to the Cuddalore Government General Hospital. She is married to Mukesh Raj (who works at Tiruppur district) for seven years and the couple has two children, aged five and one.

Late last night, Andal allegedly poured acid over Krithika when she was sleeping with her children and forced mosquito repellent down her throat, suspecting Krithika’s fidelity.

4. Vengaivayal water tank issue | Party cadres climb atop tank

Demanding the demolition of the water tank in which human faeces was found floating three months ago in December 2022, cadres of Tamizhaga Vaazhurimai Katchi climbed atop the tank and staged a protest.

Four cadres were later arrested.

4. AIADMK stage stir against police case on EPS

Strongly condemning the ruling DMK government for registering a police case against their party leader and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on charge of ‘assaulting’ an air passenger at Madurai airport two days ago, AIADMK cadres staged a demonstration at Madurai.

Former Ministers R.B. Udhayakumar and Sellur K. Raju led the protest.