February 02, 2024 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

1. Actor Vijay takes the political plunge

Ending all speculations about his political plunge, Tamil actor Vijay, who is now the most popular and highest-paid actor in Kollywood announced his foray into politics and named his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam.

In a statement, Mr. Vijay said the party would contest the 2026 State Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. He further clarified the party will neither contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections nor support any alliance. He added that he would fully involve himself in politics once his film commitments are completed.

2. NIA searches premises of NTK functionaries with suspected LTTE links

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched simultaneous searches in Chennai, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Sivaganga and Tenkasi at the premises of several Naam Tamilar Katchi(NTK) functionaries for their alleged links with foreign-based cadres and sympathisers of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a proscribed organisation.

According to sources in the Central agency, the searches were a follow up of the investigation into the Omalur arms case in Tamil Nadu.

In its statement, the NIA said it seized one laptop, seven mobile phones, eight SIM/memory cards and four pen drives, along with incriminating documents and books related to the LTTE terror organisation and its self-styled slain supremo, Prabhakaran.

3. Sand mining scam in T.N. | ED attaches 209 excavators

The Enforcement Directorate has attached dozens of excavators, allegedly used for illegal sand mining in Tamil Nadu, and frozen the company bank accounts of sand lifting contractors, as part of its months-long investigation in the State.

According to sources in the Central agency, over 200 Kobelco brand excavators were attached in connection with the case of illegal sand mining, in which Central and State governments are reported to have incurred a huge revenue loss by way of GST.