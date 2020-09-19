Tamil Nadu to tap artificial intelligence in governance

CHENNAI

19 September 2020 23:09 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami unveils new policies on AI, blockchain and cybersecurity.

The Tamil Nadu government has released policies on artificial intelligence, blockchain and cybersecurity.

They were unveiled virtually by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the valedictory function of CII Connect 2020.

The main objective of the Safe and Ethical Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy is to encourage fast, efficient, secure and transparent public service delivery with the help of AI-driven e-Governance applications.

The policy has been prepared, after the pros and cons of the technology were considered, to provide a roadmap for the policy-makers to adopt AI-based solutions. It is also aimed at promoting investments in AI research and development.

According to the policy note, the government, with the help of Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency, would help identify AI opportunities across departments. The government will set up expert groups to identify application opportunities for AI and related solutions.

The State wants to create a set of standards to be followed for all government blockchain implementations to ensure enhanced interoperability, security, privacy and uniformity in technology stack across departments.

This policy will be applicable to any authority or body in Tamil Nadu, established or constituted under any Central or State law and owned or controlled by the State government or which receives any aid directly or indirectly from the government. The policy recommends building a blockchain backbone infrastructure (network) for the State to function as the single source of truth and trust anchor for all government processes and data. This would be implemented within the e-governance system, and other government departments and agencies would be assisted to leverage it to build applications and solutions.

The cybersecurity policy is applicable to all government departments and associated agencies. It covers information assets that include hardware, applications and services provided by these agencies to other government departments, industry or citizens. This policy also applies to Central government infrastructure and personnel who provide services to the Tamil Nadu government either on specific deputation or by specific tasking. The main aim is to develop a comprehensive security risk reduction strategy.