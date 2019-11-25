Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu to study socio-economic conditions of fishermen

Tamil Nadu’s estimated fish production was 6.75 lakh tons in 2018-19

Tamil Nadu’s estimated fish production was 6.75 lakh tons in 2018-19   | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

more-in

The study is aimed at identifying gaps and suggesting specific schemes and infrastructure requirements for the commuity

The Tamil Nadu government is set to carry out a comprehensive study on the socio economic status of fishermen in the State, aiming at identifying gaps that needs special focus by the government through policy interventions. The study will be undertaken at a cost of ₹50 lakh.

According to a G.O. issued in this regard, the State government has found it necessary to study the quantum of livelihood and living standard improvements achieved through various schemes, and also to study the areas where further interventions of the government are required to ensure continuous development in improvement.

Besides focusing on various schemes implemented in last 15 years and measuring the improvement achieved through these schemes, the study will also identify key areas of intervention and suggest specific schemes and infrastructure requirements for the future development of the community.

The study, which will be completed in six months, is aimed at covering the infrastructure facilities developed over the past 10 years all along the Tamil Nadu coast, handling of catch and marketing of fish catch and the benefits enjoyed by fishermen through these infrastructure facilities.

Tamil Nadu has a fishermen population of about 10.25 lakh, who significantly contribute towards economic development through the export of fish and fishery products. Tamil Nadu ranks fourth in total marine fish production in the country.

Tamil Nadu’s estimated fish production was 6.75 lakh tons in 2018-19. The State exported 1.17 lakh tons of marine products and earned a foreign exchange of ₹5,420.30 crore in 2017-18.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
executive (government)
Tamil Nadu
fishing industry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2019 2:08:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-to-study-socio-economic-conditions-of-fishermen/article30075005.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY