Tamil Nadu to set up mines research fund 

April 06, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Thursday announced the creation of the Tamil Nadu State Mines Research Fund to study the availability of minerals, their quality, and their geographical location.

Mr. Duraimurugan, who also holds the subjects of mines and minerals, told the Assembly that the fund would receive two percent of the licence fee paid by minor minerals contractors. “An amendment will be made in the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959, for the purpose. The government will get ₹6 crore as revenue from the two per cent licence fee,” he explained.

The Minister said the State owned Tamil Nadu Minerals Ltd. (TAMIN) would use gas instead of diesel for drying graphite. “It is environment friendly as it will bring down the emission of carbon. It will also save 25 per cent fuel,” he said.

Another announcement was the electrification of nine granite mines at a cost of ₹10 crore. “It will reduce carbon footprint and bring down fuel use by 40 per cent,” he said.