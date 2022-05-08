Tamil Nadu to send delegation to Kerala for Siruvani water

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister K.N. Nehru inspecting the Valangulam tank in Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

May 08, 2022

Stalin has written a letter to Kerala Chief Minister, says K.N. Nehru

Tamil Nadu will soon send a delegation of officials to Kerala for release of Siruvani water, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru told journalists on Sunday after inspecting the projects the Coimbatore Corporation had undertaken.

“The Chief Minister had written a letter to his Kerala counterpart for release of Siruvani water. The State government is yet to receive a reply. The government will, however, send a team to talk to Kerala officials for release of water that is due to Coimbatore,” he said.

Initially, the Kerala government reduced the supply by six to seven million litres a day. Now, It further reduced it by around 20–30 million litres a day. The government would try to resolve the issue of Siruvani water through talks and only if the talks failed, would it think of moving the court.

Initiating legal action as the first course of action would not augur well, he said.

