Tamil Nadu to roll out pilot project to use mobile application in crop survey

May 19, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The survey will be carried out in 110 villages between May 25 and June 15. The application has been developed by the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency under the Union government’s Agristack project

Dennis S. Jesudasan

The Tamil Nadu government will roll out a pilot project in 110 villages where the Village Administrative Officers (VAOs) will use a mobile-based application to conduct the crop survey. The data thus gathered will be used as the ‘Adangal’ database.

The pilot survey will be carried out between May 25 and June 15. The application was developed by the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency under the Union government’s Agristack project.

The Departments of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Revenue and Disaster Management have coordinated for this project. Based on the feedback from the pilot data entry, the crop survey will be rolled out for all villages from the Kharif season this year.

A senior official told The Hindu that it was an attempt at digitisation, and once it became successful, it would be easier for the VAOs to enter the data. “The data will be available for the farmers to view. It will be easier to correct or modify entries as they will be digitally available.”

Welcoming the measure, R. Arulraj, general secretary, VAO Association of Tamil Nadu, however, flagged the issue of patchy mobile phone signal in rural and remote areas and urged the government to look into the issue.

The app uses the geo-referenced village maps with Field Measurement Book incorporated into it. It has the data from Tamil Nilam, a land database maintained by the Revenue Department, as well as from the GRAINS (Growers Online Registration of Agriculture Inputs System) portal, maintained by the Agriculture Department.

The digitisation would make it easier for the government to monitor the fields that have not been covered and do the follow-up. All subsequent users of the crop data will find them helpful in schemes like loans and insurance.

