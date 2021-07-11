Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu to review delimitation of local bodies

Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru inspects a Miyawaki forest at Manachanallur in Tiruchi district on July 10, 2021. Photo: Twitter/@KN_NEHRU  

The Tamil Nadu government will review the delimitation of the local bodies done by the AIADMK government before holding the elections to the urban local bodies, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters here, he said there were complaints about the methodology adopted for the 2018 exercise. Hence, a review would be conducted.

Upgrading panchayats

Mr. Nehru said there was a proposal to upgrade a number of town panchayats as municipalities and municipalities as corporations based on their revenue and population. A study was under way. A report would soon be submitted to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Asked about the proposal for the beautification of Chennai at a cost of ₹2,500 crore, he said the project would entail a scheme for the restoration of the Adyar and the Cooum and the Buckingham Canal. The proposal was at the preliminary stage. No decision had been taken on funding. A detailed project report had to be prepared.


