Tamil Nadu to promote students of classes 9 to 11 without examinations

CHENNAI:

25 February 2021 13:12 IST

Students of classes 9, 10 and 11 in Tamil Nadu have been declared promoted to the next higher classes without any examinations this academic year in view of “unprecedented circumstances” caused by COVID-19, announced Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday.

“They have been promoted after taking into consideration the unprecedented circumstances, the request from parents and the opinions of the educationists,” Mr Palaniswami said in a suo motu statement in the Legislative Assembly.

He said detailed guidelines for awarding marks would be released by the government.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chief Minister explained that educational institutions were closed in 2020-21 after the pandemic and classes for 10th and 11th standard students started after the pandemic was brought under control to an extent.

“Students were given multi-vitamin and zinc supplements. They learnt through Kalvi television and internet. The syllabus was reduced in view of the difficulties faced by them,” he added.