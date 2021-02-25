Tamil Nadu to promote students of classes 9 to 11 without examinations

Students of classes 9, 10 and 11 in Tamil Nadu have been declared promoted to the next higher classes without any examinations this academic year in view of “unprecedented circumstances” caused by COVID-19, announced Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday.
“They have been promoted after taking into consideration the unprecedented circumstances, the request from parents and the opinions of the educationists,” Mr Palaniswami said in a suo motu statement in the Legislative Assembly.
He said detailed guidelines for awarding marks would be released by the government.
The Chief Minister explained that educational institutions were closed in 2020-21 after the pandemic and classes for 10th and 11th standard students started after the pandemic was brought under control to an extent.
“Students were given multi-vitamin and zinc supplements. They learnt through Kalvi television and internet. The syllabus was reduced in view of the difficulties faced by them,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath