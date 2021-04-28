Tamil Nadu to procure 1.5 crore COVID-19 vaccines in first phase

CHENNAI:

28 April 2021 11:23 IST

As it gears up to organise free vaccination camps for those in 18-45 age group, the Tamil Nadu governement has ordered for the procurement of 1.50 crore COVID-19 vaccines in the first phase.

According to an official release, the orders have been made by the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC). So far, 55.51 lakh people have taken COVID-19 vaccine shots across the State.

