Tamil Nadu to organise Global Investors’ Meet in January 2024

January 13, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tami Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday announced in the Assembly that the State will hold a Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) in Chennai on January 10 and 11, 2024, with the participation of more than 100 countries.

Making the announcement while replying to the motion of thanks to the Governor for his address to the Assembly, he said the investors’ meet would help in attracting more investment to the State, increasing employment opportunities and growing the economy. The GIM planned next year will be the third such event organised in the State. The previous two meets happened in 2015 and 2019 when the AIADMK was in power.

In his speech, Mr. Stalin highlighted the various measures being taken for industrial development. Since the DMK returned to power in 2021, the State has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with 207 companies for a cumulative investment of ₹ 2.23 lakh crore. This would create 3.44 lakh direct and indirect jobs. Of these companies, 111 have already started operations with a total investment of ₹13,726 crore, providing employment to 15,529 people.

According to him, the State had moved up the ladder in the ease of doing business ranking, from the 14th to the third position. Similarly, Tamil Nadu has been categorised as a “leader” in the startup ecosystem. The State accounted for 9.22% of India’s GDP and 8.4% of the country’s exports. The government has been working towards the target of making the State a one-trillion dollar economy by 2030. The target was, however, not just economic but the social, political, economic, livelihood and cultural development involving everyone based on the “Dravidian model”.

Earlier, to a question raised by AIADMK MLA R.B. Udhayakumar on the Madurai-Thoothukudi economic corridor, Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu said the government was keen on attracting more investments to the southern districts and developing the economic corridor.