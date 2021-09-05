Tamil Nadu to organise 10,000 COVID-19 vaccination camps in a single day

The aim is to inoculate 20 lakh persons in one day; more vaccines arriving to ensure all residents of districts bordering Kerala are vaccinated, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said

Tamil Nadu is planning to hold nearly 10,000 vaccination camps with a target of inoculating 20 lakh persons on a single day, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

Noting that the Chief Minister has asked for the conducting of nearly 10,000 special camps across the State to vaccinate 20 lakh persons on a single day, the Minister said: “We are making arrangements to organise these camps on September 12. A meeting to discuss the required arrangements will be held with district Collectors, joint directors and deputy directors of health services in a day or two.”

On September 12, the Minister will visit five to six border districts starting with Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar to check on the arrangements for these camps.

Stating that there were three achievements for the State’s Health Department, he said, “With last night, the total number of vaccinated persons in the State reached 3,50,20,070. This is one milestone. Yesterday, we achieved the highest single day vaccination since January 16, when vaccination was rolled out, as 6,20,255 persons were inoculated. This was the highest coverage on a single day in eight to nine months,” he said.

Last week, the daily vaccination coverage crossed five lakh, he said.

Largest supply of vaccines

The State is all set to receive the largest supply of vaccines from the Union government on Sunday, he said, adding: Two flights carrying 19,22,080 doses of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to arrive on Sunday. “We had represented the need for additional vaccines to cover the population of nine districts that share a border with Kerala during our meeting with the Union Health Minister.”

Inoculating the residents of these nine border districts would help in tackling the rise in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, which continued to record 25,000 to 30,000 cases a day, he said, adding that this large single-day supply came after this demand was accepted by the Union government.

While the State presently has 14.47 lakh doses in hand, this large supply would take its stock position to nearly 33 lakh doses, the Minister added.