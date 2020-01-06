Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu to operationalise 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme, says Governor

A file photograph of residents in Coimbatore queuing up at a PDS shop to collect their Pongal gift. Photograph used for representational purposes only

Photo Credit: S. SIVA SARAVANAN

The Governor also made a number of other announcements in his address to the Legislative Assembly on Monday

Indicating Tamil Nadu’s willingness to implement the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme, Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday said the State was fully equipped to implement the scheme.

Addressing the Legislative Assembly, Mr. Purohit said: “Tamil Nadu with its fully computerised, Aadhaar-enabled PDS operations, is able to operationalise the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme.” The Universal Public Distribution System (UPDS) of Tamil Nadu continued to be the model for other States to emulate, he said.

Though the State had a “normal” monsoon season this year, farmers were still awaiting their harvest. The Governor also appreciated Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for announcing Pongal gift hampers and a cash gift of ₹1,000 per family, to enable the people of Tamil Nadu to celebrate Pongal festival with gaiety and fervour.

Other announcements

  • A fishing harbour in Vellapallam in Nagapattinam district at a cost of ₹100 crore.
  • A one-time grant of ₹2 crore to support activities of Gandhi Ashram, Tiruchengode
  • TamilNet Project to be implemented to connect all the Corporations, Municipalities and Town Panchayats through broadband

