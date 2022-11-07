Tamil Nadu to keep watch on border as Kerala begins digital re-survey of its land 

ADVERTISEMENT

In view of neighbouring Kerala launching what it calls the digital re-survey of its land on November 1, the Tamil Nadu government has asked its officials in the Departments of Revenue and Forest to monitor the developments in areas along the inter-State borders.

The digital re-survey assumes significance since a few claims over land remain unsettled both ways over the years and some areas in Neyyar and Shenbagavalli and structures like the Mullaperiyar dam in Kerala are under the control of the Tamil Nadu government.

When contacted, an official told The Hindu, “We have alerted our Revenue and Forest Department officers...” It is not clear whether the Kerala government officially informed the Tamil Nadu government of the digital re-survey. Despite repeated attempts, Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran could not be reached for comment.

Nine districts of Tamil Nadu — the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari — share borders with Kerala, which was part of the Madras Presidency under the British rule.

Advocate and political activist K.S. Radhakrishnan said the Kerala government should have intimated the Tamil Nadu government of the exercise. “It is only natural to expect a neighbour to inform you when it is planning to undertake a re-survey of areas along the borders.”

Mr. Radhakrishnan said officials of the Revenue and Forest Departments should be present when Kerala officials undertook the re-survey.

Recalling that the control of the Kannagi Koil area in the erstwhile Madurai district went to Kerala (against which he moved the Madras High Court), he said, “Such incidents could be avoided if Tamil Nadu officials are present.”

In Theni district, members of the Periyar Vaigai Pasana Vivasayigal Sangam staged an agitation last week.

Their demand was that Kerala inform Tamil Nadu before proceeding with the digital re-survey. They contended that Tamil Nadu farmers would be affected if Kerala went ahead with the exercise without informing Tamil Nadu. They also demanded that the re-survey of the areas along the border be done only in the presence of Tamil Nadu officials.

According to reports, the digital re-survey is to be done in 200 villages in 14 districts of Kerala in the first phase.