Tamil Nadu to initiate studies to fill the gaps in understanding history of Indian subcontinent, says Stalin

July 02, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government will initiate research to fill the gaps in the understanding of the history of the Indian subcontinent, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Sunday.

Delivering his speech virtually at the 36th convention of the Federation of Tamil Sangams of North America (FeTNA), he pointed out that the largest number of inscriptions in India were discovered in Tamil Nadu, especially along the Vaigai.

“The government is planning to take the significance of the culture of the Tamils and their antiquity across the globe,” Mr. Stalin said in his speech, of which text was released by the State government.

Reiterating that the writing of history of the Indian subcontinent should commence from the Tamil land, Mr. Stalin listed the steps being taken by his government to initiate several research studies.

The Keeladi archaeological findings brought to light the prevalence of urbanisation as early as the 6th Century BC and that there was literacy in that society, the Chief Minister pointed out. The carbon dating of the archaeological findings (rice found in an urn) at Sivakalai in Toothukudi district yielded the date of 1155 BC, the Chief Minister said.

Archaeological explorations were under way at Sivakalai, Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur district, Mayiladumparai in Krishnagiri district, Vembakottai in Virudhunagar district, Thulukkarpatti in Tirunelveli district and Perumpalai in Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Stalin said.

While the findings at Agaram near Keeladi pointed to paddy cultivation, those from Sivakalai suggested the use of bricks. The findings from Mayiladumparai suggested that iron was used in the present day Tamil Nadu 4,200 years ago, Mr. Stalin said.

‘Bull, a Dravidian symbol’

Pointing out that bulls were in the Indus Valley, Mr. Stalin contended, “This is a Dravidian symbol.” From the Indus Valley to the present day Alanganallur, there were bulls, Mr. Stalin said and called upon the Tamil diaspora to visit archaeological museums in Tamil Nadu.