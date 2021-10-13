Tamil Nadu to implement urban employment scheme

It is aimed at improving livelihood and social security.

The State government has issued orders to implement the Tamil Nadu Urban Employment Scheme in two zones in the Greater Chennai Corporation, one zone each in 14 municipal corporations, one municipality each in seven regions and one town panchayat each in 37 districts, on a pilot basis during 2021-22. Tondiarpet (Zone 4) and Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar (Zone 6) in the GCC have been selected for the scheme that aims at improving livelihood and social security by boosting job opportunities and through creation and maintenance of public assets.

Zone 1 of Madurai, Coimbatore’s East Zone, K. Abishekapuram in Tiruchi, Zone 1 of Vellore, Zone 3 of Tiruppur, Ammapettai Zone in Salem, Dindigul's Adiyanuthu area, Zone 4 of Tirunelveli and Erode, Nagercoil’s proposed North Zone, Zone 5 of Thanjavur, Thoothukudi's South Zone, Division 8 of Hosur and Divisions 3 and 6 of Avadi have also been selected.

Among municipalities, Nellikuppam in Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi in Vellore, Kulithalai in Salem, Vellakoil in Tiruppur, Thiruthuraipoondi in Thanjavur, Oddanchatram in Madurai and Puliyankudi in Tirunelveli have been chosen for the scheme.

The 37 town panchayats in as many districts where the scheme would be implemented are: Uthiramerur (Kancheepuram), Edaikazhinadu (Chengalpattu), Podhaturpet (Tiruvallur), Pallikonda (Vellore), Alangayam (Tirupattur), Nemili (Ranipet), Polur (Tiruvannamalai), Kambainallur (Dharmapuri), Nagojanahalli (Krishnagiri), Kadayampatty (Salem), R. Pudupatty (Namakkal), Jambai (Erode), Komaralingam (Tiruppur), Vettaikaranpudur (Coimbatore), Devarshola (the Nilgiris), Killai (Cuddalore), Ananthapuram (Villupuram), Vadakkanandal (Kallakurichi), Perumagalur (Thanjavur), Keezhvelur (Nagapattinam), Manalmedu (Mayiladuthurai), Kodaracheri (Tiruvarur),Pullampadi (Tiruchi), Kurumbalur (Perambalur), Varadharajanpet (Ariyalur), Keeramangalam (Pudukkottai), Thadicombu (Dindigul), P.J. Cholapuram (Karur), Alanganallur (Madurai), Mallanginar (Virudhunagar), C. Pudupatti (Theni), Nerkuppai (Sivaganga), R.S. Mangalam (Ramanathapuram), Panagudi (Tirunelveli), Sundarapandiapuram (Tenkasi), Authoor (Thoothukudi) and Killiyur (Kanniyakumari).

As per another G.O. issued earlier, no less than 50% of the total person days under the Tamil Nadu Urban Employment Scheme would be earmarked for women. Women and men would be paid the same wages for the same unskilled and semi-skilled work.

The scheme is based on the recommendations made by a committee led by former RBI Governor C. Rangarajan. An initial allocation of ₹100 crore has been made during 2021-22 for the scheme.