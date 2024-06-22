GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu to implement land pooling development scheme in one city

Published - June 22, 2024 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced that it would implement the Land Pooling Area Development Scheme. Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy said in the Assembly that it would be implemented in one of the cities in the State.

The Hindu had in February this year reported that the government was going ahead with the plan and had framed the Land Pooling Area Development Scheme Rules, 2024.

The scheme will facilitate planned development of new areas, provide basic amenities and mobilises land for trunk infrastructure “which otherwise has to be acquired through land acquisition”.

The scheme provides for pooling of land owned by individual/individuals and developing it with the help of the appropriate planning authority. “A part of such developed land is transferred to the original owner, and the remaining portion is used to establish common facilities and amenities, or, for sale.”

The Minister also announced that the government would establish a land use information system to help the people. He announced that small traders would be exempted from the requirement of obtaining completion certificate if the construction is within a built-up area of 300 square metres.

