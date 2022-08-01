Tamil Nadu to host Indian History Congress session after 25 years

August 01, 2022 21:07 IST

After a gap of 25 years, an educational institution in Tamil Nadu is set to host the annual session of the Indian History Congress (IHC). The 81st session of the IHC would be hosted by Madras Christian College (MCC) in Chennai in December. “The MCC deems it a privilege to host this historic event this year. With the recent breakthroughs in archaeological excavations in Keeladi, Kondagai, Mayiladumparai and other sites, it is appropriate that we host the IHC in Chennai/Tamil Nadu to showcase them,” MCC Principal and Secretary P. Wilson said. “The MCC is eager to invite the Chief Minister to inaugurate the session, as he has been a great patron of historical research and has already established the fact that Tamil Nadu organises such events in a short time with a world-class benchmark,” Professor Wilson said. The last time an IHC session was held in Tamil Nadu was in 1996, by the University of Madras, said the Local Secretary of the 81st session, Professor R. Venkataramanujam, who is also head of the MCC’s Department of History. According to the first circular for the 81st session, issued by IHC Secretary R. Mahalakshmi, Kesavan Veluthat would be the general president for the session, who will take over from Professor Amiya Kumar Bagchi, general president of the 80th session. The sectional presidents for the session are: Malini Adiga (Ancient India), Ishrat Alam (Medieval India), Salil Misra (Modern India), Margit Koves (countries other than India), Bishnupriya Basak (Archaeology) and Sudha Pai (Contemporary India). “On the evening of the first/opening day, the Prof. S.C. Mishra Memorial Lecture will be held. The following evening, there will be a special symposium with three eminent historians specialising in ancient, medieval and modern history. In addition, there will be special panels on various themes, alongside the six sessions,” Mr. Venkataramanujam said. The IHC was founded in 1935, and is the largest association of professional historians in South Asia. It has over 35,000 members, of whom over 1,200 delegates participate in its session every year.