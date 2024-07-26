Tamil Nadu to host Global Start-Up Entrepreneurs’ Meet in February next

The Tamil Nadu government will host the Global Start-Up Entrepreneurs’ Meet in February next to showcase the State’s strengths and investor-friendly climate.

Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T.M. Anbarasan told reporters in Tirunelveli on Friday that while over 55,230 entrepreneurs had started businesses in the State during the AIADMK’s 10-year rule, the DMK government, led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, had created 30,324 entrepreneurs in just three years with its investor-friendly policies. They had been given subsidised loans to the tune of ₹2,818.24 crore, with ₹961.58 crore in grant, for starting manufacturing units. “Hence, Tamil Nadu, ranking third in India in industrial development, is standing first in establishing start-ups,” he said.

“To firm up this position, the Global Start-up Entrepreneurs’ Meet will be held in February next as the Global Investors Meet was a resounding success,” Mr. Anbarasan said.

He said priority would be given to entrepreneurs planning to have their manufacturing units in the southern districts for fabricating products for rocket launch as the Indian Space Research Organisation was establishing its second spaceport at Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district.

The Minister said the Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) would start eight industrial estates this year, and the government would revive the defunct spinning mill at Pettai near here by allowing young entrepreneurs to open their units there.

Earlier, Mr. Anbarasan inspected the site for the SIDCO industrial estate at Muththur near Palayamkottai and the construction of apartments at Reddiyarpatti under the Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihoods Mission.

Mr. Anbarasan and Speaker M. Appavu handed over loans to the tune of ₹47.20 crore to 123 persons for starting businesses. At the review meeting held later, the Minister urged the General Managers of the District Industries Centres of 10 districts to facilitate early disbursal of loans for starting manufacturing units and other businesses.

