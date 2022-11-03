Tamil Nadu to host Frankfurt-style international book fair in January

A team from the State had visited Frankfurt to study how the international book fair was organised there, says Anbil Mahesh

B. Kolappan CHENNAI
November 03, 2022 21:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu government has planned to conduct an international book fair in Chennai in January 2023 on the lines of Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany, according to School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

He said the book fair would coincide with the annual book fair in Chennai and would be held at the same venue. “Like the recently held Chess Olympiad, the international book fair will draw the world’s attention towards Tamil Nadu. We will invite publishers from other States to participate in the event and the dates will be announced soon,” Mr. Mahesh said.

K. Elambahavath, Director, Directorate of Public Libraries, Dr. Sankara Saravanan, Joint Director of Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, and two representatives of the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) visited Frankfurt where the book fair had been organised in the last 570 years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“They participated and studied the manner in which the book fair is organised. The objective of the book fair, we are going to organise, is to exchange rights of translation from books from other languages into Tamil and Tamil books into other languages,” the Minister said on Thursday.

Mr. Sankara Sarvanan said an international pavilion would be set up for the purpose of the book fair to facilitate participation of government Ministries and publishers from various countries. Government officials and top publishers from others countries were expected to participate in the international book fair.

“The international event will be held just three days. The first two days will be dedicated business to business when agreements will be signed for translation. The last days will be open to customers. After the three days, the stalls will be managed by our volunteers and the books will go to public libraries,” he said.

During the book fair, one country, particularly, where Tamils live in large numbers, would be given the state of honour. Similarly, a State from Indian would also be accorded the honour. “We will invite writers and publishers to participate in the event,” Mr. Sankara Saravanan said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
books and publishing

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app