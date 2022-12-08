Tamil Nadu to host Asia's largest summit on technology and innovation in 2023

December 08, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu is aspiring to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030 and Umagine Chennai 2023 is one of the key initiatives in this endeavour, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services T. Mano Thangaraj said.

“The IT sector will contribute over 10% to Tamil Nadu’s $1 trillion economy by 2030 goal,” he added while officially announcing that Umagine Chennai 2023, Asia’s largest summit on technology and innovation, will happen in Chennai from March 23-25. The Minister said the State is expecting over 10,000 participants for this event that will happen at the Chennai Trade Centre.

“This event will place Tamil Nadu on the global map,” he added. The theme of the conference, which is being organised by Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (ELCOT), Tamil Nadu, is “Leave the future behind”. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is the event partner.

Citing examples of how technology has played a crucial role in many industries and sectors, Neeraj Mittal, Principal Secretary, IT and Digital Services, said new technologies are “helping us go to space, helping us with a new green revolution, they are helping us in many ways in climate change and to create green energy”. He also said that there would be collaborations with the IIT network to bring start-ups from across India to the event and he mentioned that France is the country partner for Umagine.

Lise Talbot Barre, Consul General of France in Puducherry and Chennai, said, “We have a strong economic presence in Tamil Nadu with our French majors in the automotive sector and also in finance and in IT sectors. Many of our firms have set up innovation and R&D centres in the state.” She pointed out that Tamil Nadu has more than 140 French companies doing business. She has indicated that French companies in the technology space would be coming in for this event.

The summit is also bringing for the first time the Blue Ocean Awards to India. This award will be given to winners of a pitching competition that will be evaluated by an international jury. The awards will be given away in three categories: Baby (for start-ups with investments of less than euro 2 million), Mentor (for start-ups with investments of more than euro 2 million), and Societal (for start-ups creating a new market with positive impacts on society). The awards are open for nominations till January 31, 2023.

The event will have seven focus areas which include Green Mobility, Future of Digital, AgriNext, Climate Change and Sustainability, Healthcare and Lifesciences, New Frontiers and Tech for Good, showcasing technologies such as AI ML, Data Sciences, Blockchain, Web3, Cybersecurity, AR VR, and Advance Connectivity 5G/6G among others.