Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu to honour the medal-winning Indian chess teams with ₹1 crore each

Members of Indian team during the closing ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad at Mamallapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI
Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 10, 2022 12:50 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 13:12 IST

The Tamil Nadu government would award a cash prize of ₹1 crore each to India's B team (Open) and A team (Women) which secured bronze medals in the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said: "I'm delighted that two teams - India B Team (Open) and India A Team (Women) - won medals in the Chess Olympiad. It is a matter of pride for India."

