Tamil Nadu to honour the medal-winning Indian chess teams with ₹1 crore each
The Tamil Nadu government would award a cash prize of ₹1 crore each to India's B team (Open) and A team (Women) which secured bronze medals in the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced on Wednesday.
In a statement, Mr. Stalin said: "I'm delighted that two teams - India B Team (Open) and India A Team (Women) - won medals in the Chess Olympiad. It is a matter of pride for India."
