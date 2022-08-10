Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu to honour the medal-winning Indian chess teams with ₹1 crore each

Members of Indian team during the closing ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad at Mamallapuram on Tuesday.

Members of Indian team during the closing ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad at Mamallapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Tamil Nadu government would award a cash prize of ₹1 crore each to India's B team (Open) and A team (Women) which secured bronze medals in the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said: "I'm delighted that two teams - India B Team (Open) and India A Team (Women) - won medals in the Chess Olympiad. It is a matter of pride for India."


