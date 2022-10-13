Tamil Nadu to have more private varsities in coming years: official

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 13, 2022 00:39 IST

The State is slated to have more private universities in the coming years, according to higher education department officials. Already the department has received request from nine persons to start such institutions, said secretary D. Karthikeyan.

At the inauguration of CII southern region education 4.0 meeting on Wednesday he informed the gathering that the State had opened up opportunities for higher education. Among them was approval of the concept of ‘greenfield universities’.

“There is great scope in the education field. In the past one-and-half years this government has given permission to start six new greenfield universities. The requirement is 100 acres of land and a deposit of Rs. 50 crore in the proposed University’s name,” he explained.

The universities would have freedom to offer courses of their choice. “You are free to run any course of your own and the market forces will decide who will join the courses,” he said, adding that the Shiv Nadar University, which was established in 2021, was doing “extremely well”.

